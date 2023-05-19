BNP-police clash in Khulna leaves 15 injured

At least 15 activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate organisations were injured in a clash with police in Khulna.

The clash took place in front of Khulna press club at around 3:45pm on Friday.

Police detained 10 BNP men from the spot.

Mohammad Tajul Islam, deputy commissioner (south) of Khulna Metropolitan Police, confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. Police did not disclose the names of the injured persons.

BNP leaders alleged that police opened fire during the clash. They alleged several BNP men including member of Dighalia Senati union parishad Mujibur Rahman, Khalishpur unit’s leader Ripon and Jubo Dal leader Jahidur Rahman sustained bullet wounds.