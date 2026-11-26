Gazipur workers clash with police over new wages, 30 factories declare holiday
Workers staged protests in Gazipur for a second consecutive day following the announcement of a new pay structure by the government-formed wage board. From Thursday morning, workers held sporadic demonstrations in different areas.
Clashes and chases between workers and police broke out during the protests. At around 11:30 am, workers attacked the police and vandalised a motorcycle in the Naojor area of the city.
The protests brought traffic to a halt for some time on the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways, causing suffering for passengers travelling along these routes.
In addition, at least 30 factories in the district declared a holiday for the day because of the labour unrest. The 32 factories that had been declared closed indefinitely have also not reopened.
Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain confirmed the incident. He said a police motorcycle had been vandalised. Workers took positions on the highways in the Naojor, Bhogra and Salna areas. They were later dispersed using force, he added.
According to sources in the metropolitan and industrial police, a group of workers marched to the Bhogra Bypass area of the city in the morning and took up positions there. At one point, they attempted to block the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway.
Police arrived after receiving the news and fired sound grenades to remove them from the highway. The workers then gathered in the Chhaidana Columbia area, where police chased and dispersed them.
Later, at around 11:00 am, workers from a garment factory in the Naojor area along the Dhaka–Tangail Highway stopped work and came out of the factory.
The workers dumped rubbish beneath the Naojor flyover and on the highway to its east before setting it on fire. This brought traffic to a halt on both sides of the highway.
After receiving the news, members of the metropolitan and industrial police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar arrived at the scene. They dispersed the workers by firing tear gas and sound grenades and using batons.
During the incident, workers held an industrial police inspector captive and vandalised the motorcycle he was using. The police officer was later rescued with the help of local residents.
In the Naojor area, businessman Akbar Ali said that outsiders had joined the workers and attacked the police. They blocked the road and set fires, while also holding an industrial police officer captive, he said. The officer was later rescued with the help of local residents.
Meanwhile, amid fears of further labour unrest, authorities declared a holiday for the day at factories in Konabari, Palli Bidyut and several surrounding areas of Gazipur city.
In addition, three days of leave were announced at several factories in different areas, including Bagher Bazar and Bhabanipur in Gazipur Sadar upazila.
Protest in Sreepur over attack on workers
Garment workers blocked the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway at around 11:30 am today in protest against an attack on workers in Sreepur. Police later fired tear gas at around 11:45 am to disperse them. Traffic on the highway returned to normal after that.
Speaking to eyewitnesses and local residents, it was learnt that workers blocked the highway and held a procession in front of the DBL Ceramics factory in the Nayanpur area. Earlier, several unidentified people had attacked them.
Nazmul Islam, a worker who took part in the blockade, said, “Our factory declared a holiday. After that, everyone was returning home along the highway. At that time, several people armed with sticks attacked us. We then took up positions on the highway and blocked it.”
Confirming that tear gas had to be fired to remove the workers from the highway, Sreepur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nahid Niaz Shishir told Prothom Alo that after the road was blocked in the Nayanpur area, members of the law enforcement agencies dispersed the workers and restored normal traffic.
Meanwhile, local leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated organisations held a procession in the Nayanpur area in protest against acts of sabotage carried out under the guise of workers, by the banned Chhatra League and the Awami League, whose activities are banned.
They marched for around half a kilometre along the highway in the Nayanpur area.