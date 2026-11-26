Workers staged protests in Gazipur for a second consecutive day following the announcement of a new pay structure by the government-formed wage board. From Thursday morning, workers held sporadic demonstrations in different areas.

Clashes and chases between workers and police broke out during the protests. At around 11:30 am, workers attacked the police and vandalised a motorcycle in the Naojor area of the city.

The protests brought traffic to a halt for some time on the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways, causing suffering for passengers travelling along these routes.