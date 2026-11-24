Ready-made garment (RMG) factory owners have proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 15,800 for workers in the sector. After several hours of talks and two rounds of revisions at the third meeting of the Minimum Wage Board yesterday, Monday, the owners came up with the proposal.

At the beginning of the meeting, however, they had proposed Tk 15,000. Earlier, at the board’s second meeting, the workers’ representatives submitted a proposal demanding a minimum wage of Tk 32,000. The workers’ proposal was also revised at yesterday’s meeting.

The information was obtained after speaking to the people from the Minimum Wage Board, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and several labour leaders.

According to sources concerned, after lengthy discussions at yesterday’s meeting, both the owners and workers revised their proposed wages several times. In the latest proposals, the workers demanded a minimum wage of Tk 22,000, while the owners proposed Tk 15,800.