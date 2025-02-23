Robbery in Naogaon: Trees used to block bus, microbus

A robbery took place in Panitala, Naogaon, where trees were felled on the road to obstruct vehicles. During the incident, passengers of a bus and a microbus were robbed of their money and belongings. The event occurred at approximately 11:45 pm on Saturday night on the Nazipur-Sapahar road, between the areas of Manashi and Karamjai.

Ratan Kumar Saha, the supervisor of the BRTC bus that became the victim to the robbery stated that their bus departed from Rajshahi for Nitpur in Porsha at around 8:45 pm. Upon reaching the location at approximately 11:45 pm, they noticed trees obstructing the road and slowed down.