Another India returnee tests positive for coronavirus

Another Bangladeshi citizen has tested positive for coronavirus in Brahmanbaria after returning from India.
He was in quarantine in a hotel in Brahmanbaria.
The newly diagnosed coronavirus patient is a resident of Sadar upazila in Brahmanbaria district. He returned to the country a week ago.
It has been learnt that the person returned to the country through the Akhaura land port. Later, he was sent for quarantine in a local hotel in Brahmanbaria.
On 12 May, his samples were collected for coronavirus test. On Saturday, he tested positive for coronavirus. He was sent to the isolation unit of Brahmanbaria general hospital from the hotel on the same night.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, civil surgeon Ekram Ullah said another India returnee has tested positive for coronavirus.
However, the person had no symptoms of coronavirus.
Earlier, a woman, who returned from India through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria, was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Recently she tested negative in the coronavirus test.