Another India returnee tests positive for coronavirus

Another Bangladeshi citizen has tested positive for coronavirus in Brahmanbaria after returning from India.

He was in quarantine in a hotel in Brahmanbaria.

The newly diagnosed coronavirus patient is a resident of Sadar upazila in Brahmanbaria district. He returned to the country a week ago.

It has been learnt that the person returned to the country through the Akhaura land port. Later, he was sent for quarantine in a local hotel in Brahmanbaria.