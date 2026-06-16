‘Let our lives end, but please save my children’

Six individuals, including a woman and two children, have been stranded in the ‘no-man’s land' of the Roumari border in Kurigram for three days following a ‘push-in' attempt.

Trapped under the open sky amidst profound uncertainty, Sumi Akter, 25, made a desperate plea for help. "Let us die if we must, but please save my two children," she told Prothom Alo. "If we are left like this for another two days, the children will die.”

The group was spotted on Tuesday (16 June) morning at the international zero line near Main Pillar No. 1060, Sub-Pillar No. 1, at the Gaytapara border in Roumari’s Shoulmari union.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) were seen maintaining alert positions nearby.

The stranded individuals have been surviving on minimal food and water provided by local residents.