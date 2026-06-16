A mother's plea from no-man's land at the border
‘Let our lives end, but please save my children’
Six individuals, including a woman and two children, have been stranded in the ‘no-man’s land' of the Roumari border in Kurigram for three days following a ‘push-in' attempt.
Trapped under the open sky amidst profound uncertainty, Sumi Akter, 25, made a desperate plea for help. "Let us die if we must, but please save my two children," she told Prothom Alo. "If we are left like this for another two days, the children will die.”
The group was spotted on Tuesday (16 June) morning at the international zero line near Main Pillar No. 1060, Sub-Pillar No. 1, at the Gaytapara border in Roumari’s Shoulmari union.
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) were seen maintaining alert positions nearby.
The stranded individuals have been surviving on minimal food and water provided by local residents.
Sumi Akter said, “We have been sitting at the border for three days. Neither country will take us in," she said. “We cannot even move for basic necessities. We are hemmed in by forces and onlookers from both sides. My breast milk has dried up due to lack of food. My baby is not getting enough nourishment.”
At the scene, Sumi’s elder daughter, Fatema Khatun (5), was seen lying in her father's lap. The younger child, Fahima Khatun, was crying incessantly. Sumi was repeatedly offering water to the child, trying to calm her by holding her close. However, she said she has been unable to properly breastfeed due to malnutrition and a lack of food.
The six individuals caught in the ‘push-in’ attempt have been identified as Billal Hossain (35), his wife Sumi Akter (25), their children Fatema and Fahima, and two other residents of their village—Sajib Mia (26) and Himel Mia. All are residents of Kangsherkul village in the Birunia area of Mymensingh’s Bhaluka upazila.
"I went to India a week ago through a broker in the hope of finding work. I went there out of greed," Billal Hossain admitted. "Later, I was detained in that country. Early Sunday (14 June) morning, they forced us back across the barbed wire. We have been sitting in no-man's land for three days. We are Bangladeshis."
According to local sources and the BGB, members of the Indian Jhalurchar BSF camp attempted to push the six individuals, including one woman, three men and two children into Bangladesh early Sunday morning.
The attempt was foiled by the BGB’s vigilance and firm resistance from local residents. Since then, the group has remained stranded at the international zero line.
Following the incident, an emergency flag meeting was held on Sunday afternoon at the company commander level between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF). However, as of Tuesday afternoon, no resolution had been reached.
Mosharraf Hossain, a village police officer from Sajeeb Mia’s area, told Prothom Alo over the phone that they identified the stranded individuals after seeing their news on television and in newspapers.
He confirmed that they had recently traveled to India in search of work. While the village authorities have contacted the BGB regarding their identity, no decision has been taken on bringing them back even after three days.
Subedar Md Shafiqul Islam of the Gaytapara BGB camp said, "A flag meeting was held regarding the push-in attempt. We have clearly stated that no one will be allowed into Bangladesh without following proper state and diplomatic protocols. Currently, they are staying in no-man's land."