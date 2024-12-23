Meghna vessel tragedy: Death toll rises to 7

Two more people who were rescued from a vessel in Meghna river succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Chandpur, rising the death toll to seven.

All of bodies bore cut marks from sharpened weapons with some having their throats slit.

Anisur Rhaman, medical officer at the 250-bed General Hospital, Chandpur, confirmed two more deaths to Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon.

Details of the deceased were unavailable.