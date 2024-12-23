Five bodies recovered from vessel in Meghna
The river police on Monday recovered the bodies of five people and rescued three other injured from a goods-carrying vessel in Mengna river in Chandpur.
Chandpur river police superintendent Saeyd Mushfiqur Rahman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He told Prothom Alo around 3:30 pm that these people boarded on the goods-carrying vessel were killed by locally made weapons. Police suspects the incident might happen because of enmity.
River police further said the water vessel loaded with fertiliser was anchored in the part of Meghna river in Sadar upazila of Chandpur. The deceased are likely to become the master and other crew of the vessel.
Police superintendent Saeyd Mushfiqur Rahman said they reached the vessel around 3:30 pm after receiving a call to national emergency helpline 999. They then found five bodies at five rooms and three others severely injured. The injured were sent to hospital for treatment.
All of eight people were on board at MV Al-Bakhera, owned by M/S HP Enterprise.