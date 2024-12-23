Five bodies recovered from vessel in Meghna

River police further said the water vessel loaded with fertiliser was anchored in the part of Meghna river in Sadar upazila of Chandpur. The deceased are likely to become the master and other crew of the vessel.

Police superintendent Saeyd Mushfiqur Rahman said they reached the vessel around 3:30 pm after receiving a call to national emergency helpline 999. They then found five bodies at five rooms and three others severely injured. The injured were sent to hospital for treatment.

All of eight people were on board at MV Al-Bakhera, owned by M/S HP Enterprise.