Workers assaulted, Dhaka-Tangail highway blocked, 15 factories closed
The Dhaka-Tangail highway has been blocked by a demonstration protesting workers being assaulted and also to demand the reopening of a garments factory in Kaliakoir, Gazipur. As the workers marched to the gates of various factories, authorities announced at least 15 nearby factories closed.
The workers gathered at Mouchak area on the highway around 8:00 am today, Tuesday. When the joint forces arrived at the scene, they moved away from the highway and were scattered in the vicinity around 10:00 am. The vehicular movement gradually became normal afterwards.
According to sources from the police and the workers, some employees of Global Apparels factory located in Mouchak area called a few workers inside the factory and beat them up last Saturday. The workers then started protesting inside the factory. Although the matter was resolved later, the authorities have kept the factory closed till date.
The workers demonstrated today to protest that incident with the demand of the factory being reopened. Later, they blocked the highway. As a result of their demonstration, 15 factories in the vicinity, including Sadma, Kokola, Montrems, and Livas have been declared closed.
A worker of Global Apparels factory, Rezaul Islam said, “Factory staff called our workers into the office and assaulted them. The workers went on a strike and forwarded a few demands at the time. The factory authorities had then promised to meet those demands. But, they are not opening the factory since then and no steps have been taken for the assault either.”
Sadma garments factory worker Lutfar Rahman said, “Workers have blocked the highway. Fearing that our factory might be vandalised, the authorities have announced it closed.”
Inspector of Mouchak police outpost, Abdul Selim said that efforts are on to bring the situation under control by negotiating with the workers. Alongside regular police, industrial police have also been deployed at different locations.