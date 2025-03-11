Workers assaulted, Dhaka-Tangail highway blocked, 15 factories closed

The Dhaka-Tangail highway has been blocked by a demonstration protesting workers being assaulted and also to demand the reopening of a garments factory in Kaliakoir, Gazipur. As the workers marched to the gates of various factories, authorities announced at least 15 nearby factories closed.

The workers gathered at Mouchak area on the highway around 8:00 am today, Tuesday. When the joint forces arrived at the scene, they moved away from the highway and were scattered in the vicinity around 10:00 am. The vehicular movement gradually became normal afterwards.