Two die as devastating flood affects 3.6m people in 10 districts
At least two people died and nearly 3.6 million people have been affected in ten districts as the flood situation keeps worsening with the swelling of rivers caused by torrential rains and onrush of upstream water in northeastern and eastern part of the country.
Disaster management and relief adviser Bir Protik Faruk E Azam and disaster management and relief secretary Kamrul Hasan were already on the way to see the situation in flood-affected areas while other advisers were supposed to join.
“More than 3.6 million people are affected in ten districts,” chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters on Thursday evening at Foreign Service Academy.
He said they have taken up the challenge to provide relief to the affected people in the districts. “We can confirm two deaths as of now,” Alam added.
The two deaths were reported from Fulgazi upazila of Feni district and Brahmanbaria district, according to the ministry of disaster management and relief.
Among the districts, Feni is the worst-hit with six upazilas submerged by floodwater, rendering around 300,000 people stranded.
Floodwaters have severely damaged power lines, leading to a complete blackout in Parshuram, Fulgazi, and Chhagalnaiya upazilas since Tuesday. The lack of electricity and disrupted mobile network coverage has deepened the crisis, leaving residents stranded and without communication.
Additional secretary of the disaster management and relief ministry KM Ali Reza briefed the media about the overall flood situation of the country at the secretariat on Thursday.
Since the flood began on Tuesday, ten districts have so far been affected. Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Habiganj and Moulvibazar are among the affected districts where 357 unions under 50 upazilas were submerged, affecting 294,946 people.
He said the water level of major rivers in the northeastern and eastern parts of the country is rising. According to the weather agencies, the trend of heavy rains may decrease in the northern, eastern and adjoining upstream areas of the country in the next 24 hours.
The flood situation in the low-lying areas of Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts along the Manu, Khowai and Dholai rivers may initially remain stable and improve later, he said.
Quoting weather offices, Ali Reza said that in the next 24 hours, the trend of heavy rains may decrease in the southeast, eastern and adjoining upstream areas of the country.
The flood situation in the low-lying areas of Feni, Cumilla and Chattogram districts along the rivers Muhuri, Feni, Gumti, Halda may initially remain stable but may improve later, he added.
A total of 440,480 families have been stranded by floodwaters in eight districts. A total of 1,534 shelters have been opened while 75,668 people have taken refuge.
In the flood-hit districts, 444 medical teams have been working to ensure treatment of the people.
Army and navy personnel have joined to rescue the trapped people while Border Guard Bangladesh is bringing water transports to rescue people.
He informed that 160 army personnel and 40 salvage vessels, 71 Navy personnel and eight salvage vessels were deployed in the flood-hit areas in Feni.
Besides, adequate relief materials have been stocked in all districts of the country, he said, adding that necessary instructions have been given to the deputy commissioners in the flood-affected districts to work together in coordination with the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, army, medical team and other volunteers.
A full-time control room has been opened at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief with the number 02-55101115 for contact, the secretary added.
Mohammad Nazmul Abedin, joint secretary of the ministry, informed that a total of Tk 1.82 crore has been allocated for eight flood-hit districts.
On the other hand, 13,650 metric tonnes of relief rice have been allocated. Besides, 11,000 dry and other food packets have been allocated, he added.
In the current flood situation, the leave of the officials and employees of the offices and agencies under the Department of Posts and Telecommunications in Feni, Cumilla and other areas have been canceled to maintain constant contact with the people and repair the damaged towers, said the posts and telecommunications ministry.