Two die as devastating flood affects 3.6m people in 10 districts 

At least two people died and nearly 3.6 million people have been affected in ten districts as the flood situation keeps worsening with the swelling of rivers caused by torrential rains and onrush of upstream water in northeastern and eastern part of the country.

Disaster management and relief adviser Bir Protik Faruk E Azam and disaster management and relief secretary Kamrul Hasan were already on the way to see the situation in flood-affected areas while other advisers were supposed to join.

“More than 3.6 million people are affected in ten districts,” chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters on Thursday evening at Foreign Service Academy.