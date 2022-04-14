Big names involved in irregularities being heard: Senior secy

Water resources ministry senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar has said an investigation is being carried out over the alleged irregularities in the construction of embankment in haor and names of influential people are being heard.

"A committee of the ministry is working. The intelligence agencies are also looking into the matter. Names of influential people are being heard. All information is being sent to the prime minister. None will be spared. Those who will be found involved will be brought to book," the senior secretary said.

Kabir Bin Anwar made the remarks in a views exchange meeting on the situation of Sunamganj haor organised by the district administration on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy commissioner Jahangir Hossain presided over the meeting at his conference room.

The senior secretary said there are irregularities and negligence in the construction of embankment.