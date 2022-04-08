Farmers lament at Sunamganj haor

People were seen harvesting their half-ripened Boro crop in the heat of the summer sun at Chaptir haor near the Tazpur and Kachua villages in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj on Thursday as flash floods inundated the whole area. Some were taking the crops by small boats to the shore. Women and children were carrying that half-ripened crop to home.

Sanjay Das, 63, was resting under the shade in a corner of the his yard at home. When asked what he would do with this rice, Sanjay Das said, “We have become paupers as the whole haor has gone under water. Neither is there rice nor any straw. Now what will happen to our cattle? That’s why we are cutting the half-ripenned crop. The crop is not suitable for people to eat.”