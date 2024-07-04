Now Comilla Uni students block Dhaka-Ctg highway, 10km gridlock

The students of Comilla University have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram road at the Kotbari area in Cumilla Sadar Dakshin (South) upazila in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government services.

Vehicular movements on both lanes of the road were halted due to the blockade that started at 12:30 pm. It created a 10km tailback along the busy Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

One of the protesters, Rashed Ibne Nur said, “The quota system should be reformed. A 30 per cent quota in government jobs is underestimating the meritorious candidates.”