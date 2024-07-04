Anti-quota movement
Now Comilla Uni students block Dhaka-Ctg highway, 10km gridlock
The students of Comilla University have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram road at the Kotbari area in Cumilla Sadar Dakshin (South) upazila in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government services.
Vehicular movements on both lanes of the road were halted due to the blockade that started at 12:30 pm. It created a 10km tailback along the busy Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
One of the protesters, Rashed Ibne Nur said, “The quota system should be reformed. A 30 per cent quota in government jobs is underestimating the meritorious candidates.”
Md Anas, another protesting student, said more than 1,000 students are demonstrating against the quota system. They will continue until their demand is realised.
Meanwhile Md Jony, a microbus driver, told Prothom Alo that he had been stuck at Kotbari for an hour. He can’t move due to the blockade of the agitated student.
Another bus driver said, “As soon as I started the engine after taking passengers from Kotbari, the students blocked the road. Now we are just waiting for them to lift the blockade.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Cumilla additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kamran Hossain said, “A number of police have been deployed there. They are trying to bring the situation under control.”