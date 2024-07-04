Local News

Anti-quota movement

Now Comilla Uni students block Dhaka-Ctg highway, 10km gridlock

Staff Correspondent
Cumilla
The students of Comilla University have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in protest of the reinstatement of the quota systemProthom Alo

The students of Comilla University have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram road at the Kotbari area in Cumilla Sadar Dakshin (South) upazila in protest of the reinstatement of the quota system in government services.

Vehicular movements on both lanes of the road were halted due to the blockade that started at 12:30 pm. It created a 10km tailback along the busy Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

One of the protesters, Rashed Ibne Nur said, “The quota system should be reformed. A 30 per cent quota in government jobs is underestimating the meritorious candidates.”

Also Read

Protesters demonstrate at Shahbagh for the fourth day

Md Anas, another protesting student, said more than 1,000 students are demonstrating against the quota system. They will continue until their demand is realised.

Meanwhile Md Jony, a microbus driver, told Prothom Alo that he had been stuck at Kotbari for an hour. He can’t move due to the blockade of the agitated student.

The blockade created a 10-km tailback along the busy Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Prothom Alo

Another bus driver said, “As soon as I started the engine after taking passengers from Kotbari, the students blocked the road. Now we are just waiting for them to lift the blockade.”

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Cumilla additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kamran Hossain said, “A number of police have been deployed there. They are trying to bring the situation under control.”

Also Read

Anti-quota movement spreads

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Local News