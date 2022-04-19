Local News

Flash floods in Sunamganj and Habiganj

Boro paddy worth Tk 1 billion damaged in haor

Khalil Rahman
Sunamganj
Onrush of water from hill has damaged Boro paddy in haor area of Sunamganj. Farmers are cutting half-ripe paddy as water rises in haor. The picture was taken from Dakshin Sunamganj upazila on Monday.
Onrush of water from the upper riparian region has damaged Boro paddy worth nearly Tk 1 billion in Sunamganj and Habiganj.

Sunamganj district agriculture department on Monday said crops of a total of 17 big and small haors and beels have been damaged. The amount of damaged lands stands at 5,510 hectares.

Habiganj's Lakhai upazila agriculture office said water from upper riparian entered haors via Pani Kalni and Meghna rivers. Paddy of 500 hectares of land of Lakhai sadar, Bamoi and Bulla unions has been inundated.

Onrush of water from the upper riparian region has broken dams one after another and overflows washed away Boro paddy of haor in Sunamganj. Lastly, water entered Huramandira haor after breaking the dam in Dirai upazila on Sunday night. Earlier, crops in Gurmar haor of Tahirpur upazila were inundated in the afternoon on the day.

Onrush of water damaged crops of several haors in Habiganj. Farmers are cutting half-ripe paddy out of fear for the situation getting worse.

According to the agriculture department, six tonnes of paddy grow on one hectare of land, which costs Tk 1,62,000 as per kg Tk 27. As per the estimation, Boro paddy worth Tk 892.6 million has been damaged.

In Habiganj, crops on 500 hectares of land worth Tk 81 million have been damaged. In total, Boro paddy worth Tk 973.6 million has been damaged.

