Boro paddy worth Tk 1 billion damaged in haor

Onrush of water from the upper riparian region has damaged Boro paddy worth nearly Tk 1 billion in Sunamganj and Habiganj.

Sunamganj district agriculture department on Monday said crops of a total of 17 big and small haors and beels have been damaged. The amount of damaged lands stands at 5,510 hectares.

Habiganj's Lakhai upazila agriculture office said water from upper riparian entered haors via Pani Kalni and Meghna rivers. Paddy of 500 hectares of land of Lakhai sadar, Bamoi and Bulla unions has been inundated.