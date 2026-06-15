Inside Benazir’s Savana Resort: What’s it like now?

The park’s main gate is closed. A few employees are on duty beside the entrance. Next to the gate is a reception room, in front of which two signboards have been placed displaying a court seizure order and the park’s regulations.

Upon entering through the main gate, there are two ponds on the right-hand side, with a paved road running alongside them. The road extends westward for some distance before turning north. Several ponds on the southern side remain empty. At the south-west corner of those ponds stands a Ferris wheel built for recreational purposes.

Further along the internal road towards the north, several more ponds can be seen on the left, with small cottages built along their banks. A little farther ahead is a swimming pool, but there are no visitors.

This was the scene at 9:00 am today, Monday, at Savana Eco Resort and Natural Park in Bairagi Toll village of Gopalganj Sadar upazila. It is alleged that former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed built the park through various irregularities and abuse of power.