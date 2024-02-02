Mystery shrouds triple murder in Nilphamari

Mystery shrouds Friday’s triple-murder in Sadar upazila of Nilphamari with apparent revelation of contradictory statements regarding familicide and homicide behind the grisly incident.

Police termed the incident mysterious while neither the relatives of the victims nor their neighbours could tell any specific reason behind the killings.

Earlier on Friday, locals rescued Ashikul Haque Molla alias Babu, 40, with his throat slitting outside his house in Daroani Bandor Bazar of the upazila’s Charaikhola union around 9:30 am.