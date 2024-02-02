Mystery shrouds triple murder in Nilphamari
Mystery shrouds Friday’s triple-murder in Sadar upazila of Nilphamari with apparent revelation of contradictory statements regarding familicide and homicide behind the grisly incident.
Police termed the incident mysterious while neither the relatives of the victims nor their neighbours could tell any specific reason behind the killings.
Earlier on Friday, locals rescued Ashikul Haque Molla alias Babu, 40, with his throat slitting outside his house in Daroani Bandor Bazar of the upazila’s Charaikhola union around 9:30 am.
Locals also rescued the bodies of his wife Tahura Begum, 30, and the couple’s two daughters Ayesha Akter, 11, and Zarin, 6, from the bedroom of the house.
Ashikul Haque Molla was rushed to Nilphamari General Hospital and was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition later. He is a log and furniture trader, and also the son of the late Abdur Rouf Molla, who was a chairman of Charaikhola union parishad.
On information, police arrived at the scene. Later at 2:45 pm, forces from the Rangpur Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) crime scene unit also came to the spot.
It is still unclear whether Ashikul Haque killed his wife and daughters before a suicide attempt or if someone else carried out the entire event. It is also unclear whether the slain woman and two young girls were strangled to death since their bodies lay next to each other on a bed and none of them bore injury marks.
During a spot visit, people were seen gathering in front of the house, which is surrounded by a boundary wall. Ashiqul Haque and his family live in a room of the house while other rooms are empty. There is also a sawmill and a furniture shop ‘Ayesha & Zarin’ in front of the house. Law enforcement agency personnel were also seen cordoning off the house.
Police sent the bodies to the Niphamari General Hospital morgue for autopsy.
A blood stained knife was also founds beside the bed. Police suspect this knife was used to cut the throat of Ashiqul Haque.
Relatives said Ashiqul Haque was under mental pressure.
Ashiqul Haque’s sister-in-law Sabina Begum, 40, said, “My brother-in-law's family live at that house. Nobody else lives there. I heard they had bank debts and were facing problems over it.”
Cousin Zakir Hossain Molla said, “On the one hand I presume he might do it due to mental pressure, and on the other hand, I cannot think he could kill his wife and children in this way.”
Nilphamri Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Tanvirul Islam said the law enforcement has started investigating the incident. Bodies have been recovered while Ashiqul Haque underwent treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
This is a a mysterious incident and it is impossible to say anything unless we receive the autopsy report, the OC added.