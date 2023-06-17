Incessant rains trigger fear of flood in Sylhet

Low-lying areas in different parts of Sylhet have been inundated due to flashflood from the onrush of upstream water and swelling of rivers caused by torrential rains for the last three days, reports UNB.
The water level in Kushiara river and Surma river are close to the danger level and may cross it if the water level rises any further, said executive engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board Ashif Ahmed.
According to the local weather observatory centre, the rainfall may continue for 15 more days and if the rains and the onrush of water from upstream continue for a few more days, moderate flood may hit the region this week.
Deputy commissioner Mojibur Rahman said that the local administration has already taken all necessary measures after holding an emergency meeting on Thursday and the authorities concerned have been asked to keep all shelter centres prepared.
Water started flooding many low-lying and Haor areas as the water levels of many rivers rose up.
Besides, Surma River was flowing at 12.68cm against the danger level of 12.65cm at Kanaighat point and at 9.38cm against the danger level of 10.8cm at Surma point.
The local weather observatory centre recorded 135.4mm of rainfall from Thursday 6:00am till Friday 6:00am while 271mm of rainfall was recorded between Thursday 6:00am and Thursday 6:00am.
Assistant meteorologist Shah Mohammad Sajeeb Hossain said that there are chances of downpour in the district within the next 48 hours. He also asked all to remain on alert since the onrush of upstream water may flood the area during this period.
Last year, the residents of Sylhet experienced a devastating flood as 70 per cent of the district went under floodwater while 10,000 dwelling houses were damaged, causing immense sufferings to thousands of people.