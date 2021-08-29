Local News

Dhaka-Chattogram rail link suspended for 7 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Derailment halts communication between Dhaka and Chattogram
Derailment halts communication between Dhaka and ChattogramFile photo

Rail communication between Dhaka and Chattogram remained suspended for nearly eight hours as a compartment of a train derailed near Paduar Bazar Biswa Road rail overpass in Cumilla early Sunday, reports UNB.

Ismail Hossain Siraji, in-charge of Cumilla Railway Police camp, said a compartment of the Chattogram-bound train veered off the tracks around 2:00am after collision with a mini truck while it was passing the level crossing, disrupting the rail communication on the route.

However, no causality was reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liakat Ali Majumdar, assistant engineer of Cumilla railway division, said the rest of the compartments were sent to Cumilla railway station and Laksham.

A relief train from Laksham rushed to the spot and conducted salvage operation.

A number of trains have been stranded at different stations following the incident.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have formed a four-member body, headed by Snehashish Das Gupta, transport officer of Chattogram East Railway Division, to probe the incident.

The committee has been asked to submit its report today.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement