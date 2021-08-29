Dhaka-Chattogram rail link suspended for 7 hrs

Rail communication between Dhaka and Chattogram remained suspended for nearly eight hours as a compartment of a train derailed near Paduar Bazar Biswa Road rail overpass in Cumilla early Sunday, reports UNB.

Ismail Hossain Siraji, in-charge of Cumilla Railway Police camp, said a compartment of the Chattogram-bound train veered off the tracks around 2:00am after collision with a mini truck while it was passing the level crossing, disrupting the rail communication on the route.

However, no causality was reported.