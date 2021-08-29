Dhaka-Chattogram rail link suspended for 7 hrs

Liakat Ali Majumdar, assistant engineer of Cumilla railway division, said the rest of the compartments were sent to Cumilla railway station and Laksham.
A relief train from Laksham rushed to the spot and conducted salvage operation.
A number of trains have been stranded at different stations following the incident.
Meanwhile, the railway authorities have formed a four-member body, headed by Snehashish Das Gupta, transport officer of Chattogram East Railway Division, to probe the incident.
The committee has been asked to submit its report today.