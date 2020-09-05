Dinajpur UNO attack: Two more detained

The police have detained two more people for interrogation in connection with the attack on Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat upazila UNO Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh.

A police official said members of Ghoraghat police station detained Ashraful Islam alias Shaon, 40, for interrogation from his home at Sagarpur village adjacent to Ghoraghat upazila on Saturday afternoon.

He runs generator and IPS business.