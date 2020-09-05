Dinajpur UNO attack: Two more detained

The police have detained two more people for interrogation in connection with the attack on Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat upazila UNO Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh.
A police official said members of Ghoraghat police station detained Ashraful Islam alias Shaon, 40, for interrogation from his home at Sagarpur village adjacent to Ghoraghat upazila on Saturday afternoon.
He runs generator and IPS business.
Asadul’s sister Ratna Begum said members of Ghoraghat police station took her brother Shaon from their home.
Besides, UNO office’s gardener Md Sultan, 32, has been taken away for interrogation from the upazila complex area.
Earlier on Friday, Dinajpur superintendent of police Anwar Hossain said police will interrogate anyone if necessary for the sake of investigation.
Meanwhile, two main suspects Nabirul Islam and Santu Kumar Biswas have been placed on a 7-day police remand in the case.
Additional district magistrate Shishir Kumar Basu granted a 7-day remand after police produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand.
However, prime accused Asadul was not produced before the court till 6:00pm.