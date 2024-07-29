Quota protest
15 injured in attack on protesters at Barishal Uni, demonstrations at BM College
The quota protesters at the Barishal University have allegedly been attacked. At least 15 students were injured in the incident, the protesters said.
The incident occurred at around 2:00 pm on Monday. The victims allege students who are affiliated with university Chhatra League carried out the attack with sticks, rods and pipes. Some nine protesters were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Anti-discriminatory student movement coordinator in Barishal, Sujay Shuvo said they held a press conference in support of the quota protesters. However, some newspapers published distorted news over this. Following that, they met on the ground floor of the administrative building to discuss the next course of action.
All of a sudden, some 40-50 persons led by AK Arafat, who is affiliated with the university Chhatra League unit, attacked them. The attackers beat them arbitrarily, injuring at least 15 students. Among them, Mahamudul Hasan, Sujan Mahamud, Sharmila Jahan and Sirajul Islam sustained serious injuries.
AK Arafat was contacted over the phone for his comment regarding the allegation. However, he didn’t respond.
Speaking regarding the attack, Barishal Bandar police station officer-in-charge Abdur Rahman said they rushed to the spot upon receiving the news and brought the situation under control.
He said, “As far as I know a clash broke out between the quota protesters and common students. Several students sustained injuries in the incident. The injured students have been sent to Bairshal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital.
This correspondent contacted university proctor Abdul Kaium over the phone several times, but he didn’t receive the call.
Student demonstration at BM College
Meanwhile, the students of Government BM College in Barishal staged demonstrations on Monday in protest of arrests, torture, forced disappearances and killing of quota protesters countrywide.
They brought out a protest rally, but the police stopped them in the central bus terminal area of the city. Following that, the students held a brief rally there.
The students declared at the rally that they will continue the movement as long as the arrest drives, torture and killing continue.
Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) assistant commissioner Md Faruk Ahmed said they persuaded the students to leave the road. Responding to their request, the students ended the demonstration and left after a brief rally.
Protest in graffiti works
Meanwhile, the students of Barishal University organised a programme protesting the attacks carried out by the police, Chhatra League and Jubo League on protesters and demanding justice for the victims and withdrawal of the cases against movement leaders through graffiti. The programme was held on the ground floor of the academic building of the university Sunday.
The students highlighted different issues of the quota reform movement, including the killing of Abu Sayeed, in their graffiti.