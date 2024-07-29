15 injured in attack on protesters at Barishal Uni, demonstrations at BM College

The quota protesters at the Barishal University have allegedly been attacked. At least 15 students were injured in the incident, the protesters said.

The incident occurred at around 2:00 pm on Monday. The victims allege students who are affiliated with university Chhatra League carried out the attack with sticks, rods and pipes. Some nine protesters were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Anti-discriminatory student movement coordinator in Barishal, Sujay Shuvo said they held a press conference in support of the quota protesters. However, some newspapers published distorted news over this. Following that, they met on the ground floor of the administrative building to discuss the next course of action.