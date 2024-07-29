Students demonstrate in front of RU

The Rajshahi University students demonstrated in front of the campus and held a protest procession to press their 9-point demand, including proper investigation into the killings of students during the quota reform movement and justice for the victims. The students staged the demonstrations at around 11:45 am Monday.

The students started thronging on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in front of the main entrance of the university from 11:30 am. They started chanting slogans as more students joined the protest. Members of the police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were also deployed there.

Several university teachers also joined the demonstration expressing solidarity with the students. They are RU physics department professor Saleh Hasan Nakib, Arabic department professor Iftikharul Alam Masud, CSE (computer science and engineering) department Professor Saiful Islam and social work department Professor Mohammad Jamilur Islam.