Evening brings worries, cries to murky shelter

It was 7:30 pm on Wednesday and the shelter rooms were shrouded in deep dark. Helena Begum, with her breastfed baby in her lap, was sitting on a bench with her back to the wall in a room. The baby was crying relentlessly and she was trying to calm her down by breastfeeding.

Why is it crying? In the face of this question, Helena said the baby is not getting enough breast milk. “It would have got enough milk if I had enough to eat. I could not have food, so where will the milk come from?” she told Prothom Alo while disclosing her ordeal.