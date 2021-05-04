'Extent of loss negligible' as Sundarbans fire brought under control

The fire, which had raged through Daser Bharani area of Sharankhola Range of the Sundarbans East Forest Division since 3 May morning, was finally brought under control after over 24 hours, UNB reports.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Mohammad Belayet Hossain on 4 May said, "The fire is now under control. Anyway, the extent of losses caused by the fire is negligible."

Abdus Sattar, an officer at Sharankhola unit of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "Three units of firefighters from Sharankhola, Mongla and Bagerhat doused the fire."