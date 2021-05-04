Sundarbans fire yet to be doused after 24 hrs

Although 24 hours have passed, the fire at compartment no. 24 of the eastern part of the Sundarbans has not yet been completely extinguished. The fire that broke out in the Sundarbans for the second time in three months, is said to have spread to two acres area near Daser Bharani patrol outpost in the Sharankhola range of the forest.

Hundreds of locals and the forest department people started cutting a fire line after spotting a ring of smoke in the forest near the Daser Bharani patrol outpost. Members of the Fire service joined them in the afternoon. However, they could not reach water there before evening as the spot was remote.