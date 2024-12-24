S Alam Group shuts down six factories

Six factories of controversial business conglomerate S Alam Group have been declared closed.

The closure notice came at noon today, Tuesday. The workers staged instant demonstrations seeing the notice.

The factory officials told the workers that the factories will reopen once the situation improves.

The notice signed by S Alam Group’s head of human resource and administration department Mohammad Borhan Uddin reads the factories will remain closed from Wednesday until further notice on the order of the company authorities due to some unavoidable reasons.

However, the security, supply and emergency departments of the factory will be kept open, he added.

The six factories are S Alam Refined Sugar Industries, S Alam Power Plant Limited, S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Limited, S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Limited-NOF, S Alam Power Generation Limited and Infinity C R Strips Industries Limited. Two of these factories are located in Kalarpul in Karnaphuli upazila, three in Icchanagar and one in Banshkhali.