Students clash with police at Jahangirnagar University

Protesting students and police take positions face to face at around 12:45pm. At the time, tension flared up between two sides. Later, clashes erupted when police fired tear gas shells at around 5:15pm.

It was seen on the sport that police with arms are firing tear gas and sound grenades one after another targeting protesting students at the shaheed minar area of the university.

At the time, students in several groups were throwing brickbats at the police in the area.