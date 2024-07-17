Students clash with police at Jahangirnagar University
Students protesting for quota reform in government jobs have clashed with police at Jahangirnagar University.
At the time, police fired tear gas shells, sound grenades and rubber bullets.
Some students have been injured in the incident.
The clash erupted at the university's shaheed minar area at around 5:00pm on Wednesday afternoon. The clash continued till filing this report at around 6:00pm.
The authorities of Jahangirnagar University declared the university closed indefinitely from Wednesday and asked the students of 19 residential halls to vacate the halls by 4:00 pm today.
Protesting students and police take positions face to face at around 12:45pm. At the time, tension flared up between two sides. Later, clashes erupted when police fired tear gas shells at around 5:15pm.
It was seen on the sport that police with arms are firing tear gas and sound grenades one after another targeting protesting students at the shaheed minar area of the university.
At the time, students in several groups were throwing brickbats at the police in the area.