Fish harvested from paddy fields generate Tk 10m daily

The eggs start hatching from the beginning of the month of Jaistha. When Aman paddy is sown, the fish grow alongside the rice. As the monsoon ends, the fish are caught and brought to the Ekta Badh market locally. It is a festive time when the fish are sold.

Visiting the area early Thursday and Friday mornings, farmers were seen bringing in koral, shrimp, and various other marine fish in groups to the Ekta Embankment area of Dirghapara of Sandwip upazila. Fish traders from various markets in the upazila also flock there. Along with local wholesalers, thousands of people come to buy fish for their families.

Local farmer Nur Hossain told Prothom Alo, “During the ban on fishing in sea, these fish caught from the paddy fields has been a blessing for us. On one hand, it meets people’s demand, and on the other, farmers also benefit.”