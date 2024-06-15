Eid holidays
Padma bridge: Over Tk 48m toll collected in 24 hrs
More than Tk 48 million was realised from Padma Bridge as toll in 24 hours as a total of 44,133 vehicles crossed the bridge between 12:00am on Thursday and 12:00am on Friday during holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Data from the Bridges Division show this was the second-highest toll collection in a single day since prime minister Sheikh Hasina opened the bridge for traffic on 22 June 2022.
A maximum of about Tk 49 million was collected as toll on a single day in during the Eid-ul-Fitr this year.
According to sources at Bangladesh Bridge Authority, 28,996 vehicles crossed Padma Bridge via the Mawa end and a little over Tk 27.25 million was realised as the toll during the period.
On the other hand, 15,137 vehicles crossed the bridge via the Zazira end and Tk 27.66 million was collected as the toll during this period.
Wishing anonymity, a Bangladesh Bridge Authority official told Prothom Alo that the toll amounts showed people feel more comfortable to travel home crossing Padma Bridge.