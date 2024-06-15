Padma bridge: Over Tk 48m toll collected in 24 hrs

More than Tk 48 million was realised from Padma Bridge as toll in 24 hours as a total of 44,133 vehicles crossed the bridge between 12:00am on Thursday and 12:00am on Friday during holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Data from the Bridges Division show this was the second-highest toll collection in a single day since prime minister Sheikh Hasina opened the bridge for traffic on 22 June 2022.

A maximum of about Tk 49 million was collected as toll on a single day in during the Eid-ul-Fitr this year.