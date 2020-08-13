Five more die at coronavirus unit of CMCH

Five people undergoing treatment at the coronavirus unit of Comilla Medical College Hospital died over the last 24 hours till Wednesday evening.
Among the dead, one was a confirmed coronavirus patient while the others had coronavirus symptoms. Three of the patients were men and two women.
Director of the hospital, Md. Mujibur Rahman, confirmed this on Wednesday.
According to hospital sources, a 50-year-old man from Laksham who was undergoing treatment at the hospital since 7 August, died around 1:00am Tuesday. He was confirmed to have coronavirus.
Among the patients showing coronavirus symptoms, a 50-year-old woman from Chandina who was admitted in the ICU died around 8:15pm Tuesday.
Another 60-year-old woman from Cumilla Adarsha Sadar Upazila, who was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward, died around 1:30am on the same night.
A man from Nagalkot who got admitted at the hospital on 8 August died around 1:10am Tuesday.
Another 45-year-old man from Burichang died around 3:00am on the same night, about three hours after being admitted to the hospital.
According to assistant surgeon of the hospital, Moazzem Hossain, so far, 333 people died over 69 days at the hospital till 12 August. There are 138 patients admitted in the hospital among whom 51 are confirmed COVID-19 patient. Among them, 26 are men and 25 women. Some 18 patients are admitted to the ICU.
“The number of COVID-19 patients rose after Eid. We are trying our best to treat them,” said Mujibur Rahman.