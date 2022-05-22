Flood spreads to Netrokona, Kurigram

Vast swathes of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been flooded for a week, due to heavy rains coupled with the onrush of waters from the upstream. Water recently receded in some regions of the districts and, at the same time, increased in some other parts.

Adding more to the woe, the flood water entered two more districts – Netrokona and Kurigram – causing immense sufferings to the people. Several hundred acres of Boro field submerged in Netrokona while low-lying areas of Kurigram went under water.

Plight of people is aggravating there in the course of time due to lack of adequate relief materials. The distressed people staged demonstrations failing to avail relief items in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet.