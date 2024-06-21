Onion, potato and chicken prices rise

The price of green chillis has increased and crossed Tk 300 during this Eid-ul-Azha season. Plus, the prices of onion, potato and broiler chicken have also risen in the markets of the capital. Meanwhile, chicken eggs and garlic have seen a decline in price. Apart from these, prices of most vegetables and fishes have remained the same.

Though the Eid holidays are over, full-fledged sales have not yet begun at the daily commodity markets. And the reason is that a section of the people who left the capital for Eid has not returned to Dhaka yet. While visiting four markets in the capital on Thursday, most of the shops were found closed. And, the presence of customers was also very low.

Wholesalers and retailers said that the supply of daily commodities in the market is low during the Eid holidays. That’s why the prices of a few items including green chillis have gone up.