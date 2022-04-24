Four armed persons identified as Chhatra League men

In this regard Jasim Uddin said to Prothom Alo on Saturday evening that he was not familiar with the people seen in the video. The situation on the day of the incident (Tuesday) was not in their control. He said he had seen Quayum, who actively participated in the clashes, in the college hostel. Quayum is involved in politics with another group. However, he could not confirm which leader Quayum followed.

DB officials could confirm that one of the persons, involved in Nahid’s hacking is an occupant of room no. 201 at North Hall of Dhaka College. A source of Dhaka College Chhatra League informed Prothom Alo that supporters of Jasim Uddin also stay in that same room. Jasim Uddin said students of different political groups live in room no. 201.

Students of Dhaka College locked in clashes with traders and workers of New Market on the night of 18 April. The incident reportedly sparked off from a dispute of two workers of two restaurants at New Market.

Since then clashes continued throughout Tuesday, between students of Dhaka College and local traders, workers and hawkers in the New Market area on Mirpur Road. Till now two people have died in the clashes while, nearly 50 people sustained injuries.