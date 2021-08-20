Four girls attempt suicide at govt-run rehab centre

The authorities took them to Osmani Medical College and Hospital, Sylhet immediately after rescuing them in injured condition. All four of them are undergoing treatment at the hospital currently.

The four girls said they could no longer bear the torture they have been facing from trainer and storekeeper Delwar Hossain and office assistant Anwara Begum.

Koli said they were being physically and mentally tortured by those two staff at the centre, with Anwara even beating them up with shoes.

Delwar Hossain scolded and verbally abused them once again over some food issue on Thursday morning. “Unable to tolerate that anymore, we decided to attempt suicide,” Koli said.