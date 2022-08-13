Coast Guard seizes stolen diesel in Chandpur

Price of diesel has been hiked by Tk 34 per litre recentlyFile photo
Bangladesh Coast Guard members seized 3,800 litres of stolen diesel from a launch ghat area of Matlab Uttar Upazila in Chandpur on Friday, reports UNB.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of coast guard conducted a drive at Dasani launch ghat in Mohanpur and seized the diesel stolen from two abandoned houses, Lt Com Khandaker Munif Taqi, media officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard headquarters, said.
The estimated market value of the seized diesel is Tk 433,200, added the officer.
However, no one was arrested in this connection. The coast Guard subsequently handed it over to Mohanpur police station.