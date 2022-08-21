Tea garden workers’ strike not called off: Leaders

Tea garden workers on Saturday night claimed that they postponed their indefinite strike demanding the wage hike for Tk 300 from Tk 120 until they meet with prime minister Sheikh Hasina after she returns to the country from India, reports UNB.

“We didn’t call off the strike, rather we stayed it showing respect to the prime minister as we will hold a meeting with her when she comes back from India,” said Raju Goyala, president of Tea Workers Unit of Sylhet Valley after a meeting with Sylhet deputy commissioner (DC) Md Mojibur Rahman on Saturday night.

The DC held the meeting with tea workers’ union leaders after a disparity over the continuation and postponement of the strike among the workers and their leaders.