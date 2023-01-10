Kidney patients, relatives block road in Chattogram, protesting hike in dialysis fee

Vehicular movement near Chattogram Medical College and Hospital and adjacent areas remained suspended for two and a half hours as a number of kidney patients and their relatives blocked the road in front of the hospital protesting hike in kidney dialysis fee, reports UNB.

Alauddin Talukdar, assistant sub-inspector of CMCH police camp, said hundreds of patients and relatives took to the street around 11:30 am and put up barricade on the road, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.