A fire broke out at a readymade garment factory in Chandona Chowrasta area of Gazipur on Wednesday morning, reports news agency UNB.

The fire started on the 4th floor of a 7-storey building of Apparels Plus Limited and soon engulfed the floor, said Hamid Mia, deputy director of Gazipur Fire Service.

Five firefighting units are working to douse the blaze, he added.