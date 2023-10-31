RMG workers demonstrate, attack police line and block highway in Gazipur

Readymade garment workers, who have been demanding an increase in wages, have carried out an attack on a police line at Mouchak of Kaliakoir upazila in Gazipur.

The agitated workers vandalised the gate of the police line, smashed the windows of the office and signboard on Tuesday morning.

Kaliakoir police station officer-in-charge Akbar Ali Khan said several thousand workers are demonstrating in front of the police line. Efforts are on to control them.

Police and witnesses said RMG workers started a demonstration at Mouchak bazar area this morning. They vandalised 10-12 vehicles on the highway at the time.

As the industrial police and thana police tried to control them, hundreds of agitated workers chased the police. Police take shelter at the police line at the Mouchak bazar area under Kaliakoir upazila.

The agitated workers carried out an attack on the police line.

*More to follow...