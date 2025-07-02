Ex-mayor Ariful stages sit-in, demands removal of Sylhet’s DC

Former Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury staged a sit-in protest on the streets today, Wednesday, demanding the removal of Sylhet’s deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad, labeling him as 'administratively incompetent and ineffective'.

The protest began at 10:30am at Court Point, one of the busiest areas of the city. Ariful declared the sit-in as a movement to uphold the rights of workers, owners, and businesspeople. Leaders of local BNP and its affiliated organisations, along with transport workers' union leaders, also joined the programme.

Around 150 people took part in the sit-in led by Ariful Haque on the sidewalks and part of the road at Court Point. Although people gathered at 10:30am, the event formally started at 11:30am, moderated by former joint secretary of the city BNP, Humayun Ahmed Masuk. The rally concluded at 1:00pm.

Abdul Razzak, BNP central assistant secretary for microcredit affairs, Ishtiaq Ahmed Chowdhury, acting general secretary of district BNP, Sadiqur Rahman, vice president of the city BNP, Haji Moynul Islam, president of the District Road Transport Owners-Workers Unity Council, Haji Abdur Rahim, president of the District Bus-Minibus-Coach Owners Association, Md Abdus Salam, assistant secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation and Nurul Islam, member-secretary of the district labour Party, among others, attended the sit-in led by BNP chairperson's advisor and former City mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury.