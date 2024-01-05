Fire at 2 primary schools in Rajshahi, including a polling centre

Two educational institutions, including a polling centre, reportedly caught fire just two days ahead of the voting to the 12th parliamentary elections in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi. The schools are - Jhina Government Primary School in the Arani poura (municipal) area and Jotonshi Primary School in the Pakuria union of the district.

Although both schools are polling centres, the building which caught fire at the Jotonshi Primary School was abandoned.

According to the locals and the police, the fire broke out at some point in the night in the two schools. Furniture in both schools was completely burnt in the fire. Besides, some important documents of the teachers at the Jhina Primary School also got burnt in the blaze.