Most of Jashore's election observation agencies are ‘baseless’

The ‘Human Rights Voice’ is one of the 21 agencies authorised by the Election Commission (EC) to monitor the elections in the six constituencies of Jashore. As per the documents of the EC their office is on the second floor of a building along the Karbala road in the city.

However, visiting that place Sunday, it was found that it was actually an office of a local weekly named ‘Bajrakalam’. A signboard of Human Rights Voice was hanging in front of that office. There was so much dust on the lock that it was clear that the door hadn't been opened for a long time.

The people nearby could not provide any information when asked about the agency. They said they don’t know about its activities. The office remains closed most of the time. They were surprised to know that an organisation such as this has been given the responsibility of election observation.