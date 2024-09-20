Rangamanti clashes leave one dead, 55 injured

Details of the deceased were unavailable. The body was kept at the Rangamati Sadar Hospital.

Resident physician of the hospital Showkat Akbar told Prothom Alo 56 injured people had been brought to the hospital since 11:30 am, and one of them aged 25 to 30 was pronounced dead. He might have died from a blow to his head.

Three of the injured were referred to Chattogram for better treatment while 19 others underwent treatment at the Rangamati Sadar Hospital. The remaining injured were released after giving first aid. According to physicians, these people had cut marks and stone injuries on their bodies.

Earlier, several thousand hill students and people brought the protest procession from the Rangamati stadium around 10:00 am. When the procession arrived in Bonrupa area some threw stone chips, triggering tension that led to clashes between hill people and Bengalis.