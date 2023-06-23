Fatema, Jannat would play, share food together

A pair of four-year-old was playing inside the house. At one point, they noticed a polythene-wrapped packet of poison kept under the bed on the porch to kill cockroaches and flies.

The duo grabbed the packet and consumed the insecticide. Their playfulness turned into agony within seconds as the two died from poisoning.

This tragic incident took place in Barpaika village under Aruail union of Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila on Thursday afternoon. Such death of two children due to carelessness and unawareness has touched local residents along with the family members. Tears of the family members do not seem to stop.

Names of those two deceased children are: Fatema Begum and Jannat Akhter. They were cousins. Fatema is the daughter of speech-impaired Md Ilias and physically-impaired China Begum from Barpakia area in Aruail union.