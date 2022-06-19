Homes inundated, food crisis in shelters

Almost all areas of the Sylhet city have been inundated due to the incessant downpour and the onrush of water coming from upstream. Some 24 new areas of the city submerged in floodwater within one and a half hours on Saturday. The areas, which were in a normal state at 11:30 am, were found in knee-deep water at 1:00pm while the water level at the previously inundated areas rose to waist-high level, in some cases, neck-high.

Against such a backdrop, the city dwellers were seen rushing to safe shelter. Some of them moved to their village homes in other districts while some others were seeking refuge in relatives’ homes. In multi-storey buildings, residents of the ground floors were going up to the second and third floors. And those who have no option are running to the shelters.