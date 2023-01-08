E-gates at Sylhet airport to open for passengers Sunday

“Six e-gates will be inaugurated on Sunday. Three of them were set up for departure and three for entry,” he added.

He also said the passengers who have e-passports will be able to complete the immigration activities through e-gate.

Maher Uddin Sheikh, deputy director of Sylhet Divisional Passport and Visa Office, said that the suffering of expatriates will ease through the inauguration of these e-gates. Immigration will be completed at the earliest time. The government has taken this initiative to think about the expatriates and speed up immigration procedures and raise the standard of services.