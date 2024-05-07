Chairman candidate detained with cash in Pabna, supporters lay siege to thana

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained Pabna’s Sujanagar upazila chairman candidate and upazila Awami League secretary Md Shahinuzzaman and 10 others with around Tk 2.3 million.

They were arrested from Char Bhobanipur village under the upazila at around 12:30am. RAB later arranged a press briefing at 3:15am to make the announcement.

Meanwhile, Shahinuzzaman's supporters demonstrated by laying siege to Sujanagar police station. They took position in front of the police station as of filing this report at 9:30am Tuesday.