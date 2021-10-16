Local News

ISCKON-devotee’s body recovered in Chowmuhani, section 144 being observed

Staff Correspondent
Noakhali

The body of an ISCKON-devotee has been recovered from a pond near a temple attacked on Friday in Chowmuhani of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali.

The devotee was Pranta Chandra Das, 26. ISCKON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple’s vice president Hariprem Prasad Saha said the body was found in the pond on Saturday morning.

Thousands of people in a mob brought out a protest march after Jumma prayers from different mosques of the upazila and vandalised 10 Hindu temples, businesses owned the by Hindu community, over the Cumilla incident.

A certain Jatan Saha, 42, was killed and 50 including policemen were injured.

Hariprem Prasad told Prothom Alo that at least four people were critically injured during Friday’s attack. They were beaten and hacked. Three of them were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital and Pranta was missing. His body was found floating in the pond near the temple at around 6:30 in the morning.

After Friday’s violence, Section 144 imposed by the local authorities continues in the Chawmuhani pourashava area today. Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Shamsun Nahar said Section 144 would remain in force till 6 on Saturday evening.

Security measures have been beefed up in Chowmuhani area, she said adding that the situation is calm in the area now.

Mohammad Kamruzzaman Shikdar, officer in charge of Begumganj police station, confirmed the recovery of Pranta Chandra’s body.

Pranta, from Sahapur area of Chatkhil upazila, came to celebrate puja as an ISCKON-devotee, the OC added.

