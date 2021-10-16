ISCKON-devotee’s body recovered in Chowmuhani, section 144 being observed

A certain Jatan Saha, 42, was killed and 50 including policemen were injured.
Hariprem Prasad told Prothom Alo that at least four people were critically injured during Friday’s attack. They were beaten and hacked. Three of them were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital and Pranta was missing. His body was found floating in the pond near the temple at around 6:30 in the morning.
After Friday’s violence, Section 144 imposed by the local authorities continues in the Chawmuhani pourashava area today. Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Shamsun Nahar said Section 144 would remain in force till 6 on Saturday evening.
Security measures have been beefed up in Chowmuhani area, she said adding that the situation is calm in the area now.
Mohammad Kamruzzaman Shikdar, officer in charge of Begumganj police station, confirmed the recovery of Pranta Chandra’s body.
Pranta, from Sahapur area of Chatkhil upazila, came to celebrate puja as an ISCKON-devotee, the OC added.