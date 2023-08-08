Chattogram’s road connectivity now snapped with Cox’s Bazar after Bandarban

Inundated roads due to incessant rain have cut Chattogram’s road connectivity with Cox’s Bazar after Bandarban. Passengers bound for the two districts were seen waiting at Bahaddarhat bus terminal and Karnaphuli Bridge 3 area in Chattogram area but most of them had failed to get a bus.
No buses left for Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban districts from Chattogram’s Karnaphuli bridge on Tuesday. Only buses bound for different upazilas of South Chattogram left the city today. Many passengers of Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban boarded on buses bound for upazilas hoping that they would somehow manage to reach their destinations.
A Cox’s Bazar-bound passenger named Abdul Halim was seen waiting at the Karnaphuli bridge area.
“It’s very urgent for me to go to my house (Cox’s Bazar). But I found the communication was snapped as the road is inundated. I’m worried now. I would try to reach Chandanaish first and then see if I somehow reach home,” Halim said.
Mainul Hossain, a Bandarban-bound passenger, was also seen waiting for a bus at the Karnaphuli bridge area.
The road connection between Chattogram and Bandarban was snapped on Monday. Later this morning, the road communication between the divisional city and Cox’s Bazar was suspended too as Hashimpur in Chandanaish, Keranihat in Satkania and Bajalia area in Bandarban road were inundated due to incessant rainfall. Chandanaish upazila assistant commissioner (land) Zibran Md Sayek said Chattogram’s road connection is almost snapped with Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban as roads are inundated in different places.