Chattogram’s road connectivity now snapped with Cox’s Bazar after Bandarban

Inundated roads due to incessant rain have cut Chattogram’s road connectivity with Cox’s Bazar after Bandarban. Passengers bound for the two districts were seen waiting at Bahaddarhat bus terminal and Karnaphuli Bridge 3 area in Chattogram area but most of them had failed to get a bus.

No buses left for Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban districts from Chattogram’s Karnaphuli bridge on Tuesday. Only buses bound for different upazilas of South Chattogram left the city today. Many passengers of Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban boarded on buses bound for upazilas hoping that they would somehow manage to reach their destinations.