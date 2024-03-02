50,000 tonnes of onion to arrive from India this week: Minister

State minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu on Saturday said 50,000 tonnes of onion will arrive from India this week and the onion price will remain under control.

Besides, edible oil will be sold for Tk 163 a litre at retail markets in a day or two, he said.

The state minister made the remarks while speaking to journalists after attending an event organised by women entrepreneurs at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka.