UPDF enforces blockade protesting murder of 4 leaders

United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF) is enforcing blockade in Khagrachhari district protesting the killing of four leaders of the organisation.
Picketers burned tyres in support of blockade at Narankhaiya, Swanirvar, Perachara, Gachban on Panchhari-Khagrachhari road on Chengi Bridge in the town.
Movement of all vehicles including long haul buses remained suspended in the district since Monday morning.
Earlier in the morning, the buses from Dhaka entered Khagrachhari before 6:00am on police escort.
Khagrachhari police station officer-in-charge (OC) Tanvir Hasan said no untoward incident took place anywhere in the district. Police remained vigilant at important points in the town.
Four leaders of the UPDF were shot dead at Lohang's Anil Para village in Khagrachhari’s Panchhari at around 10:00pm on 11 December.
The victims were UPDF’s youth wing Gonotantrik Jubo Forum's organising secretary Bipul Chakma, 32, Pahari Chhatra Parishad’s vice president Sunil Tripura, 29, Gonotantrik Jubo Forum’s district unit vice president Liton Chakma, 29, and UPDF member Rohin Bikash Tripura, 49.
Nirupam Chakma, uncle of deceased Bipul Chakma, filed a murder case on Wednesday morning accusing 15-20 unknown people with Panchhari police station.
UPDF leaders on Sunday blocked roads in Panchhari upazila demanding arrest of the miscreants who were involved in the killing.